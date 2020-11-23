Dying of a broken heart: The isolation within nursing homes

Elderly long-term care facility residents & families confront depression and loneliness.

HARTFORD, Conn — For so many, the main ingredient to a happy holiday is off the menu this year. FAMILY. That’s especially true for the family members of elderly loved ones. Dying of a broken heart used to be a figure of speech. But now it’s a real thing as more nursing homes begin to tighten their visitor restrictions.

Depression and loneliness are taking a toll on nursing home residents and their loved ones.

"It's very frustrating, said Sharon Moffat of Waterbury as she choked back tears. "I cry just about every night because if it. Because I worry about her care and I worry about her. She needs us. She needs her family."

Sharon's mother Suzanne is at Autumn Lake Healthcare in Waterbury. Her mother was initially approved for compassionate care visits, but those visits have been abruptly stopped. "She does not understand. She cries at the window telling me to come in there and I drive all the way home saying I can’t come in mom, they won’t let me," she said.

With Thanksgiving less than a week away, the state Department of Health and state long-term care ombudsman have issued joint guidance about the risk level for holiday celebration activities with your elderly loved one. Celebrating virtually is obviously the lowest risk while bringing your elderly loved one to your home to celebrate with family from other households in the riskiest.

State long-term care Ombudsman Mairead Painter said, "Upon return they would most likely have to go into an observation unit which is further isolating for a period of up to 14 days."

Nursing homes free of COVID for the last 14 days are open for visitation. Josh Geballe, the Chief Operating Officer for the state of Connecticut said, "We've loaded them up with a ton of testing. We have the most aggressive testing program for nursing homes in the nation and we are now also giving them rapid point of care tests to test guests and visitors."

But the number of nursing homes that meet that 14-day COVID-free criteria is getting smaller. Well over 50% dealing with active outbreaks. Over just the last week, 306 nursing home residents and 262 staff members have gotten COVID. 39 more residents have died. It’s a similar picture at assisted living facilities. "The measure that you want to take to protect someone from the spread of a highly infectious disease are the same measures that make it so hard for their family and loved ones to see them and physically be with them," said Geballe.