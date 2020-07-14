East Hampton rescue group copes with the disruption of Covid-19

During the pandemic, people have more time on their hands and, as a result, more people have signed up to volunteer at the Draft Horse Rescue.

EAST HAMPTON, Conn. — The Connecticut Draft Horse Rescue has been in their new 20-acre location in East Hampton for the past three years, but, in 2020, their challenges have become more prominent. Like so many other charity groups, the Draft Horse Rescue, which houses 15 horses that they have saved, has been unable to welcome new cases to their grounds.

“We’re in a predicament,” said Dr. Stacey Golub, the volunteer veterinarian, who devotes hours and hours year-round to help the horses. Golub said in-person events are part of their main drivers for fundraising but the coronavirus has prevented such events from happening.

Online fundraising has filled some holes but, Golub added, “it’s no substitute for meeting the horses and having that interaction with them.”

The one bright spot during the pandemic is that people have more time on their hands and, as a result, more people have signed up to volunteer at the Draft Horse Rescue.

Sarah Grote, a board member and photographer for the Horse Rescue said, “it’s very rewarding to both the horses and the volunteers.” Golub added, “no one here gets paid but the rewards here are priceless.”