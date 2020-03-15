x
ECSU faculty member tests positive for coronavirus

Officials at Eastern Connecticut State University said Sunday that a faculty member tested positive for the coronavirus. 

Officials said, "Federal health privacy law prohibits the University from releasing the name of the person involved.
We ask all students, faculty, and staff to continue to self-monitor their own health while practicing social distancing and healthy personal hygiene as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html"

The school is closed through April 5. 