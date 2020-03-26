ECSU pushes back freshman deposit deadline

Housing and registration fees for ECSU's Class of 2024 will now be due on May 15.

WILLIMANTIC, CT -- Eastern Connecticut State University officials announced Thursday that the deadline for incoming freshman to make deposits has been pushed back.

Housing and registration fees for ECSU's Class of 2024 will now be due on May 15.

The $200 tuition deposit and $250 deposit for on-campus housing are normally due on May 1, according to officials.

"We understand that families may be facing unanticipated financial burdens during the current COVID-19 health emergency," Provost Bill Salka said. "We felt it important to take this step to relieve their upcoming expenses and give them a bit more time to make their decision, so that students and their families can focus on their more immediate needs."

ECSU says its prepared welcome incoming freshman on campus after the pandemic has passed.