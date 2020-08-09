Eddsell, CHC team up to promote COVID-19 testing

CHC offers free drive-through COVID-19 testing at Rentschler Field Tues-Thurs mornings

UConn Football Head Coach Randy Edsall and the Community Health Center are teaming up to help get people tested for COVID-19.

Edsall and CHC produced a public service announcement encouraging Connecticut residents to take advantage of free COVID-19 testing at Rentschler Field and other CHC locations across the state.

IN a press release, they said, "While Connecticut COVID positivity rates remain low, recent spikes in cities like Danbury may be a sign of things to come. Widespread testing is key in helping prevent a second wave of coronavirus across the state."

CHC offers free drive-through COVID-19 testing at UCONN’s home football stadium, Rentschler Field, Tuesday through Thursday from 8:30AM-12:30PM, as well as Monday through Friday from 9AM-1PM at ten CHC locations and various pop-up sites across the state.