Egypt says cruise ship quarantined over new virus cluster

Credit: AP
Nile river boat MS River Anuket docks in the city of Luxor in southern Egypt Saturday, March 7, 2020. The ship, carrying some 100 mostly foreign tourists is under quarantine after 12 people tested positive for the new coronavirus. The passengers have been confined to the ship while they await testing by Egyptian health authorities. (AP Photo/Maggie Michael)

LUXOR, Egypt — Egyptian authorities say a cruise ship on Egypt's Nile River with over 150 tourists and local crew is in quarantine, and 45 people tested positive for the new coronavirus.

A Taiwanese-American tourist who had previously been on the same ship tested positive when she returned to Taiwan.

The World Health Organization informed Egyptian authorities, who tested everyone currently on the ship.

They initially found 12 Egyptian crew members have the virus, but show no symptoms.

Egyptian authorities have been tight-lipped about the virus outbreak, previously reporting only three confirmed cases.

That's even as the wider Mideast now has over 5,000 cases, the vast majority in Iran.