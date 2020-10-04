Electric Boat criticized by employees for COVID-19 response

As of Thursday, 19 Electric Boat employees have now been diagnosed with COVID-19, including the company President, Kevin Graney.

GROTON, Conn. — Main Street USA is largely quiet, but that’s not the case for large defense contractors, including Groton’s Electric Boat, where employees have been critical, off the record, of the company’s pandemic response.

"We were recently informed of two additional COVID cases at EB," said Graney, in a regular podcast he hosts to keep employees informed about the company's measures.

In a Thursday podcast, he said the company began "distributing personal strip thermometers."

The strip thermometer is to be placed on the forehead for 30 seconds.

"If you have a temperature of 100° or greater, please do not come to work," he said.

Another measure: EB has created two work teams. Beginning Monday, each team will work for four days, then be off for four days.

"This rotation divides us in half to reduce the density of our people in the workplace at any given time," said Graney, who noted the company expects to follow that work rotation for the next four to eight weeks.

"This is another example of how we are adapting to our new normal," Graney added.

Those critical of the company say they are more concerned with meeting production deadlines, set by the Navy, than employee safety. However, the company pushed back with the following statement:

Electric Boat stood up a small team to monitor developments related to COVID-19/coronavirus the week of March 9. This core team, which includes leads from functional areas such as Human Resources, Medical, Operations, Security, Business Continuity, Safety, Labor Relations, Facilities, Legal and Public Affairs, began meeting on a daily basis (including weekends) with key members of senior management beginning March 12.

Since then, this team has recommended and implemented a number of changes to the EB workplace in response to the public health challenge posed by COVID-19 in line with all guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. These include:

· Implemented alternate work schedules including a second shift in New London beginning March 23.

· Established temporary policies to allow for greater paid time off flexibility for all employees, including Union members.

· Limited visitors to shipyard to essential contractors and business critical personnel.

· Staggered lunch/cafeteria hours in shipyards and shifted modes of food service to reduce risk of infection/contamination (reducing seating in cafeterias, closing salad bars and other self-service areas.)

· Increased cleaning in high-traffic areas across all sites.

· Postponed all but critical training, specifically those that help maintain qualifications and accreditations.

· Encouraged employees to work remotely where possible. This is a major cultural shift for Electric Boat. Close to 3,000 employees are doing so. To help facilitate this shift, EB ordered and provided hundreds of additional laptops and made adjustments to network bandwidth to allow for security and stability while more employees work remotely.

· Eliminated all but crucial travel, which is now done only using EB-owned aircraft.

· Mandated teleconferencing versus in-person meetings.

· Established regular communication cadence from leadership. Developed COVID-19 information hubs on internal website and on external mobile site. Produce almost-daily podcasts from President detailing latest statistics and company response.

· Worked with the Unions to adjust CBA language to maximize flexibility for the represented workforce. Beginning April 12, a ‘Blue and Gold’ work scheme will be implemented to further stagger the workforce in the Groton shipyard across shifts. Each team of employees will work 4 ten-hour days, followed by 4 days off, to effectively cut the density of workers in the yard by 50%.

o The Blue/Gold rotation will consist of each crew being broken down into a blue and gold team. The gold team will begin the rotation by working four consecutive days for 10 hours each day, while the blue crew remains at home. On the fifth day, the blue crew will take over while the gold team remains at home for four days. This rotation divides the shipyard labor in half to reduce the density of employees in the workplace at any given time. On this rotation, first shift will begin at 5:00 AM and end at 3 PM. Second shift will arrive at 4:00 PM and complete their shift at 2:00 AM.

· Beginning April 8, EB requested that employees take their temperature before reporting for work; those who have a temp of 100 or greater are being asked to stay home. EB ordered 20,000 forehead thermometers. Starting 4/9, thermometers are being provided to all employees, who need one.

· Acquired pattern and materials for manufacture of simple dust masks at EB’s sail loft and upholstery shop on 4/8. Distribution to begin the week of 4/13. EB has also ordered a significant number of additional simple masks from outside suppliers. Delivery is scheduled week of April 13.