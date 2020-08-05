Electric Boat begins testing employees

Employees will be offered two types of tests, an antigen test, and an antibody test.

Today is the first day of Electric Boat's testing program for employees to help slow the spread of covid-19.

Employees will be offered two types of tests, an antigen test, and an antibody test.

The antigen test is the nasal swab that lets you know if you are actively infected. The antibody test is a blood test that tells you if you had the disease and fought it off.

The tests will be offered free of charge.

In a memo to employees, President Kevin Graney said the testing process will begin today with several hundred employees. The company will add another testing site in Groton on Monday and eventually begin testing at the New London location, and the Quonset Point location in Rhode Island.

Employees are also required to wear face masks in an effort to keep them safe.