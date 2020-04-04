Electric Boat president tests positive for coronavirus

“The top priority has to remain maintaining the health and safety of the thousands of hard-working men and women down at the shipyard who are working to meet real, tangible national security priorities in real time. Having been in constant contact with EB over these last challenging few weeks, I know that they are continually looking at additional ways to reduce risk for the people who work there. For example, reducing social contact as much as possible, expanding teleworking to more of the design workforce, and modifying shift schedules to reduce density. Based on my calls this morning, additional adjustments are being developed. Lastly, my staff has been working with Navy acquisition leaders to adopt new, flexible rules on schedule and cost in its contracting process so that shipyards will not be penalized for adhering to CDC guidance.”

