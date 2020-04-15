Emerging economic data reveals devastation; job losses grow

The first U.S. economic indicators to capture the devastation brought on by the pandemic have begun to arrive.
The plunge in retail sales exceeded what happened during the economic crisis a decade ago and industrial production posted the biggest declines since the United States demobilized after World War II.
The steady beat of job losses continued Wednesday. Best Buy, the electronics retailer, announced 51,000 furloughs. Honda will furlough most of its salaried and support workers in the U.S. for two weeks as the automaker deals with falling sales and stay-home orders due to the coronavirus.