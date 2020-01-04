EMS volunteers train in Chesterfield amid COVID-19 pandemic

Keith Truex has been the Chief for the last 11 years and says he’s never seen it like this before.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Small towns like Chesterfield have EMS services that are primarily volunteer. With COVID-19 concerns higher than ever, taking the proper precautions has never been more important. Keith Truex has been the Chief for the last 11 years and says he’s never seen it like this before.

Training all their EMS staff is crucial “if we start losing members we don’t have a huge amount to start with so we’ve got to be cautious on this if our members start getting sick then we get to a point where it can be really difficult to perform our tasks” explained Truex

A certain protocol has been put in place, for example, all common products used on a typical call are placed in a plastic bag, this way if it’s a COVID-19 concerned called, it limits the amount of product exposure. That plus wearing PPE and limiting the number of EMTs they enter the building.

Other neighboring towns have also stepped in to help to ensure everything is safely decontaminated “The Mohegan fire Company the town has set up a decontamination center that’s a fogger so will be able to fog down the ambulance”