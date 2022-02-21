End of mask mandates a concern for those at high risk

Advocates worry it may put those who are immunocompromised or disabled in unsafe situations.

HARTFORD, Conn. — For those who are immunocompromised, disabled, or can't get vaccinated, masks, social distancing and other precautions have been a crucial part of keeping them safe. Now, there is a concern as mask mandates come to an end, including in some schools across Connecticut at the end of the month.

"By taking away these mandates, it puts those individuals at risk," said Deborah Dorfman, executive director of Disability Rights Connecticut.

She said the people they advocate for are concerned that it might be too soon to leave masks in the past.

"Obviously we all want for things to get better and we at Disability Rights Connecticut absolutely want that too but we also want people to be safe," Dorfman said.

Connecticut's COVID-19 numbers are improving. On Monday, the state reported a positivity rate of 2.97%, with 261 people hospitalized. It's a significant change from a month ago when the positivity rate was 13.69% and 1,695 people were hospitalized.

However, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Connecticut is still experiencing a high level of community transmission.

"The concern that I have is that we are still in a pandemic. Despite the fact that all of us wish that we weren't," said Kathy Flaherty, executive director of the Connecticut Legal Rights Program.

She is still experiencing COVID symptoms, just about two years after contracting the virus. She said those who are at increased risk like herself still face danger.

"My fear is that ending all of these mask mandates, for everybody, is going to potentially create unsafe environments for kids with disabilities, for workers with disabilities, and not accommodating them," Flaherty said.

It is a worry advocates have not just for those who are at high risk, but also for their family members who come home to them.

"There are young children who have disabilities who aren't going to be able to be vaccinated because they're so young. So when their parents are working just like most people are working they need to be able to go to work and be safe so when they go home and see their children that the children are safe," Dorfman said.

Staying home is not an option for many, and advocates say it shouldn't be expected. Rather that steps are taken to make sure that everyone can participate in what they need to do safely.

"We feel there's an obligation to make sure they're safe too and that they can continue to be able to work and live and go to school just like everybody else," Dorfman said.

Gaby Molina is a reporter and anchor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at gmolina@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.