Gov. Lamont helps launch drive-thru tax service program in Enfield at 10 a.m.

The service is called "Enfield Express" and is dedicated to providing basic tax services during the week.

ENFIELD, Conn. —

Governor Ned Lamont will help launch a drive-through service for residents of Enfield to help with taxes.

The service is called "Enfield Express" and is dedicated to providing basic tax services during the week. The site will also be a point of distribution for personal protective equipment for businesses in the area while COVID-19 still remains in the state.

Gov. Lamont is also expected to help launch a new pilot program Friday in Bridgeport that would financially support houses of worship that will host COVID-19 testing sites in communities at higher risk for the virus.

There is a testing site at Mount Aery Baptist Church in Bridgeport is operating twice-a-week and is one of a number of sites in Bridgeport that recently opened at houses of worship.

Gov. Lamont has said Bridgeport had more cases of COVID-19 than any other municipality, and the effort is focused on making sure some of the most vulnerable populations receive testing.

The governor will be joined by city officials, healthcare representatives, the non-profit 4-CT, and representatives from Mount Aery Baptist Church to help kick off the program.

On Thursday, the governor and the Department of Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona announced a framework to get students back to school in the fall.

“While we’ve made good strides to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in Connecticut, the virus hasn’t gone away and we need to do what we can to keep students and staff safe while also doing our best to provide our young people with access to an education that prepares them for the future,” Governor Lamont said. “Working with public health and medical experts, and with the support of our educators, we are preparing a number of steps that protect the health and safety of everyone who makes contact with our school system.”