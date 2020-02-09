Essex Steam Train and Riverboat postpones Christmas time event

The company said on Wednesday, they will be postponing the North Pole Express and Santa Special Elf Academy Train Excursions until 2021.

ESSEX, Conn. — Believe it or not, Christmas is not too far away as the seemingly longer than normal 2020 year begins to wind down. However, just like everything else, the COVID-19 has again impacted a Connecticut tourist staple.

The Essex Steam Train and Riverboat announced on Wednesday saying the North Pole Express and Santa Special Elf Academy Train Excursions have been postponed until 2021. The company made the announcement on their Facebook page on August 31, citing the "close proximity of the train cars" as one of the reasons for the postponement.

The company did say they will be offering a Christmas Adventures at Essex Station. This event will be an interactive, socially distant, one-hour self-guided tour that will offer "Sweet treats, photo opportunities, and a socially acceptable visit to Santa at his workshop."

The Facebook page said the full details of the event will be announced shortly along with a schedule for dining experiences aboard the Holiday Essex Clipper Dinner Train.