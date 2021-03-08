Even as COVID -19 hospitalizations rise, Gov. Lamont takes a patient approach

Vaccine mandates are also not yet on the table for state employees. Lamont says there's time. Plus, dialogue with the state employees' unions continues.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Despite the number of COVID hospitalizations rising to 165 statewide - the highest it's been since mid-May - Gov. Ned Lamont said Tuesday he will not yet push for vaccine or masking mandates because he says he does not yet have to.

New York City rolled out what they're calling the Key to NYC Pass program today. Essentially, patrons will need proof of vaccination to enter restaurants and other businesses in gyms in the City. But Gov. Lamont says not here, not yet.

"Our restaurants have done a really good job," said Lamont. "They’ve been incredibly careful. Nobody wants to make sure their customers feel confident and safe more than the restaurant owners."

"The key to NYC pass will be a first in the nation approach," said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. "It will require vaccination for workers and customers in indoor dining, indoor fitness facilities, and indoor entertainment facilities."

Lamont is leaving it to business owners in Connecticut, including the Juniper Design Group, a high-end global architectural lighting business, in Southington, where the Governor toured Tuesday.

"Our policies dictate that those who have not received their double dose of vaccine plus that (two weeks) period they wear a mask," said Juniper president Shant Majarian.

And Majarian, who notes their business has grown 130 percent during the pandemic, says he has had complete buy-in from employees on the mask/vaccination policy.

"We have a diverse group of people here with varying views and we don’t feel that it’s our place to mandate that (vaccines) however we do care about the safety of our employees," Majarian said.

Vaccine mandates are also not yet on the table for state employees. Lamont says there's time. Plus, dialogue with the state employees' unions continues.

"Look we are 80% vaccinated for all adults over the age of 18 or whatever it is and we’re doing better and better at the younger demographic (with vaccines)," Lamont said. "If the kids got vaccinated at the same rate as their grandparents there would be no delta."

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.