Even with most patients ever, Yale-New Haven sees positive side

Overall, the rate of increase for COVID-19 hospitalizations is slowing down in Connecticut

Officials with Yale New Haven Health hosted a virtual press conference Tuesday afternoon to provide updates on the hospital system's response to the COVID-19 pandemic

"Right now, we have the largest number of COVID positive patients in the system than we've ever had," said Marna Borgstrom, the CEO of Yale New Haven Health.

Leaders said they're seeing an influx at Bridgeport Hospital.

"We're actually up to 191 positive patients. 57 of those are in our ICU and 47 of them are ventilated," said Anne Diamond, the President of Bridgeport Hospital.

"Right now, in New Haven and across the Yale New Haven Health System, we're seeing a doubling rate every 10 days. So, about every 10 days, the rate of patients doubles," Dr. Tom Balcezak, the chief clinical officer at Yale New Haven Health explained.

Dr. Balcezak said that is substantially lower than what it was in late-March and early April when rates were doubling every 3 or 4 days. He added, so far, about 650 patients have been discharged.

"There are patients that are getting through this disease successfully," said Dr. Balcezak.

According to Dr. Balcezak, the social distancing efforts are working, but the peak has not hit yet.

"That means that the three or four weeks that we've been ramping up, when we get to the peak it's very likely that we're going to see three or four more weeks where we're on the downside of that curve," Dr. Balcezak said.

When asked about a potential return to normalcy, Dr. Balcezak said, "from a clinical perspective, the more we delay moving into normalcy - the better chance we're going to have of not having a second bump. What do I mean by that? Until there is a vaccine for this virus, we are all at risk of getting sick. Until we have enough immunity within the communities that we can't spread it from one another, then we will be at risk of spreading to people when we begin stopping the social distancing work that we've been doing."