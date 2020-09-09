Eversource and state officials extend protection from service disconnection during COVID-19 pandemic

The energy company said it will not actively collect from customers impacted by COVID-19 when CT's moratorium expires on October 1.

BERLIN, Conn. — Connecticut state officials and Eversource have extended protection from service disconnection during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The energy company said it will not actively collect from customers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic when Connecticut's moratorium expires October 1 and will work with the state to evaluate when disconnections for nonpayments should resume.

“Extending the moratorium on service disconnections for non-payment gives customers breathing room during this uncertain time, and we will continue to suspend all residential customer disconnects as well as waive late payment charges beyond the moratorium’s expiration in October,” said Eversource Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Penni Conner. “If you are having difficulty paying your utility bill, we encourage you to contact us even if you’ve never done so before. We can work one-on-one with you to identify plans or options to help – including the special COVID-19 Payment Program.”

Eversource is offering the COVID-19 payment plan for residential customers who request financial help during the pandemic and enrolls before November 1.

Below are some of the benefits:

Customers can pay past-due balances inflexible payment plans for up to 24 months.

No down payment, fees, or interest will be charged through the end of the payment plan.

Once an active payment arrangement has been arranged, the account will be protected from service disconnection for the duration of the payment plan – regardless of the status of the state’s moratorium on electric service disconnections