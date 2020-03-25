EXCLUSIVE: COVID-19 strands Hartford woman on a mission in Somalia

She fears she may never get home.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Travel throughout the United States and abroad is in flux as countries close their borders and are banning international travel. The rapid changes to travel have left some Americans working and studying abroad stranded.

For the last six months, Hartford resident Asha Sugulleh has been mining gemstones in Somalia. The physical ordeal helps raise funds for creating a ministry for women. Sugulleh says she wanted to see her difficult mission through. Unfortunately, the world had different plans and now she is struggling to find her way home.

"The world is going through the craziest event that we never thought could’ve happened and they’re turning their backs on us," said Sugulleh.

Confusion, fear, and uncertainty circle Sugulleh’s mind.

"People in America are worried about toilet paper running out but we’re worried about having clean drinking water," said Sugulleh. "We rely on people to fill up our water tanks to shower and to have running water in the house."

Sugelleh is on her second stint in Somalia on a mission to bring women’s rights to a county significantly lacking in any. Over the last six months, she has thought about leaving a number of times but wasn’t willing to without completing what she and others started.

"Women like me who speak up don’t get herd here and also get dismissed very easily," said Sugelleh.

Those plans changed as COVID-19 rapidly spread across the globe. By the time she turned to leave it was already too late. Somalia had shut-down its airport. Flights from neighboring countries quickly became scarce while ticket prices skyrocketed.

"It’s like this constant confusion of whether we can leave or can’t leave and they’re telling us you can leave today and then all the sudden 20 minutes later they say you can’t," said Sugelleh

Asha turned to the US Embassy for help but she says the Smart Traveler Enrolment Program (STEP) and the Embassy have been giving them conflicting information about flights that are hours away, cost thousands of dollars and have no guarantee of ever taking off.

"It’s basically our only real way out and they’re saying figure it out," said Sugulleh.

Senator Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal wrote a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to bring home stranded US Citizens on March 18th. They called for immediate support especially for people like Asha who have been told: "there is nothing they can do".

The Department of State says emergency flights can be given to US Citizens in extreme situations if there are no commercial transportation options available and if conditions permit. As of now the Department of State has a Level four no travel policy in place and has authorized the departure of US personnel from diplomatic posts around the world.

As Asha watches the world shutdown she wonders if she and others like her will ever get home.