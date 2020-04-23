Executive Auto Group to reopen Thursday

The company temporarily closed its dealerships back on April 8th in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — Businesses across the state have been forced to either close or adapt in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

One of those businesses is Executive Auto Group, which is reopening its car dealerships today with changes in place after temporarily closing earlier this month.

In a statement posted to the Executive Auto Group website, Owner John Orsini said the company is reopening its sales and service departments today.

The showroom will remain closed but people can test drive a vehicle from home and buy a vehicle with paperless transactions.

Also in that statement, Orsini said the company has taken every precaution to make sure the dealership and vehicles are disinfected and sanitized.

Orsini also said the company is following CDC guidelines and employees are required to wear masks and gloves to ensure safety.

