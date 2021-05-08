Executive order issued by Gov Lamont allows CT municipalities to implement universal mask requirements

The order will also require unvaccinated nursing home staff to be required for weekly COVID-19 testing.

CONNECTICUT, USA — An executive order was signed by Governor Ned Lamont on Thursday that provides state municipalities the option of requiring masks to be worn in indoor public places within their town and city's borders regardless of the person's vaccination status.

Gov. Lamont said the order is at the request of municipal leaders who want to return to universal mask requirements like at the beginning of the pandemic.

“Connecticut has one of the highest vaccination rates in the entire nation, and for that the residents of our state are to be applauded,” Governor Lamont said. “That being said, there are some pockets of the state that are lagging behind others, and some leaders in those areas have requested the option of requiring everyone to wear masks until they can get their vaccination rates higher. While I continue to strongly advise that everyone wear masks while inside of public locations as recommended by the CDC, I urge everyone to get vaccinated because it’s the best thing you can do to protect yourself from this ongoing virus.”

The CDC recently listed New Haven County as an area of high community transmission of the virus. The rest of the state's counties are listed as areas of substantial community transmission.

The CDC classifies substantial transmission as 50 to 99.99 total new cases per 100,000 persons in the past seven days. Moderate transmission is anywhere from 10 to 49.99 cases per 100,000 persons. High transmission is 100 or higher cases per 100,000 persons in the past seven days.

The CDC recommends people in these areas wear masks inside regardless of vaccination status. Connecticut officials strongly recommend residents follow the CDC guidelines.

Currently, Connecticut's policy is unvaccinated people must wear masks while indoors in public places, everyone must wear a mask in certain areas like when using public transportation, masks do not need to be worn outside, and private businesses, state and local government offices can implement mask mandates.

The order will also require unvaccinated nursing home staff to be required for weekly COVID-19 testing.

The governor's office added that the Department of Public Health and Department of Education is "in the process" of reviewing and if necessary, updating, the statewide policies about wearing masks in school.

