Executive order signed to allow eligible Connecticut residents to vote absentee in August primary elections

The Connecticut primary was originally scheduled for April 28, but was rescheduled to June 2 and then finally to August 11

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont announced on Wednesday, he signed an executive order allowing all Connecticut voters to vote absentee for the upcoming August 11 primary elections.

State laws currently allow an absentee ballot for six reasons, active service in the Armed Forces, absent from town during all of the hours of voting, illness, religious beliefs, duties of an election official, and physical disability.

Lamont said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is critical the state government makes reasonable adjustments that protect people while also allowing the democratic process continues.

“Nobody should need to make a decision between their health and their right to vote,” Governor Lamont said. “Our state has taken every responsible step to this point to ensure that our residents are safe, and the next step we must take is to mitigate the risk of the spread of COVID-19 when Connecticut residents cast their ballots. We must guarantee access to the ballot, and this is a way to do that during these extraordinary circumstances. I do not take this decision lightly, and it is with the public health and welfare of residents in mind.”

The Sectary of the State, Denise Merrill, also announced that she intends to mail every registered voter in Connecticut an application. The voter will have to fill this application out and return it in order to receive an absentee ballot. The application will be sent out through the US Postal Service. It will include a postage-paid return envelope. Once applications are processed at the local level, voters who requested an absentee ballot will receive one in the mail. This will include a postage-paid return envelope. Each town will have its own secure dropbox in a prominent location to allow voters to deliver their ballot in person without any personal contact.

The Connecticut primary was originally scheduled for April 28, but was rescheduled to June 2 and then finally to August 11 due to Governor sign respective executive orders.