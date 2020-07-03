Experts: Cruise ships no place for a coronavirus quarantine

Countries on four continents have quarantined or kept at sea ships that have experienced outbreaks. But experts warn that the strategy can backfire.

The new coronavirus is posing a dilemma for cruise ships around the world.

Countries on four continents have quarantined or kept at sea ships that have experienced outbreaks.

But experts warn that the strategy can backfire.

That's because the ventilation systems and close quarters of cruise ships make them ideal places for illness to jump from one person to the next.

A ship was circling off the coast of California on Saturday because of the virus.