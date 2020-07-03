x
Experts: Cruise ships no place for a coronavirus quarantine

Countries on four continents have quarantined or kept at sea ships that have experienced outbreaks. But experts warn that the strategy can backfire.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2020, file photo, the Grand Princess cruise ship passes the Golden Gate Bridge as it arrives from Hawaii in San Francisco. Scrambling to keep the coronavirus at bay, officials ordered the cruise ship to hold off the California coast Thursday, March 5, to await testing of those aboard, after a passenger on an earlier voyage died and at least one other became infected. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, File)

The new coronavirus is posing a dilemma for cruise ships around the world.

Countries on four continents have quarantined or kept at sea ships that have experienced outbreaks.

But experts warn that the strategy can backfire.

That's because the ventilation systems and close quarters of cruise ships make them ideal places for illness to jump from one person to the next.

A ship was circling off the coast of California on Saturday because of the virus.

Ships have also been quarantined or turned away from ports in Japan, Egypt, Malaysia and Malta.