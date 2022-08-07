Experts explain Omicron's BA.5 subvariant that's sweeping the country

According to the CDC, it's now the dominant strain and accounts for more than half of all new infections.

CONNECTICUT, USA — BA5 is a new omicron sub-variant that is spreading rapidly across the country.

"It's a variant, a sub-variant specifically that seems more contagious and spreads a little bit quicker," explained Dr. David Banach, Infectious disease physician.

According to the CDC, it's now the dominant strain and accounts for more than half of all new infections.

"We are seeing infections occurring in people who have been previously infected and previously vaccinated," Dr. Banach explained. "This particular sub-variant seems to invade some of that immunity from previous vaccination and infection."

Though highly contagious, doctors said in terms of severity; it doesn't seem to have a higher rate of hospitalizations associated with it. But, vaccines are still highly recommended.

"There's still going to be that protection from infection, specifically severe infection," said Dr. Banach. "I'm still encouraging people to make sure that they are vaccinated and boosted if they're eligible."

Assessing your risk and being COVID cautious is still top advice from experts. In the meantime, they are looking ahead.

"Were looking towards updated boosters that may come in the fall, that'll be more intuned to your protection specifically with these sub-variants and omicron variants," said Dr. Banach.

"We've got tools, we've got the knowledge, so we've got to find a way to be able to co-exist with this virus," said Dr. Amesh Adalja of John Hopkins Center for Health. "Because so long as there are humans on this planet, there is gonna be COVID-19 on this planet."

