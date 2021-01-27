Experts weigh in on if 2 face masks are better than 1 against COVID-19

Hartford Healthcare officials said wearing two masks can likely provide more protection from catching and spreading the virus---but it’s not scientifically proven.

Are two face masks better than one?

As cases of a more highly transmissible UK strain of COVID-19 known as emerging across the country including eight cases in Connecticut, it’s a question many are asking.

“There are some preliminary studies saying that it might provide some extra protection if you wear a double face mask, but it's not going to double your protection,” Hospital of Central Connecticut’s Chief of Infectious Diseases Dr. Virginia Bieluch said.

“Tightly woven multiple-layer face masks are what the CDC has recommended,” Bieluch said. “So by wearing a double mask you're wearing more layers of fabric. The potential downside to a double face mask is if you're having trouble breathing and so if that's the case, then you may be better off with just one tightly woven cloth face mask with multiple layers.”

Earlier this week White House advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said wearing two face masks makes “common sense” that it would be more effective.

On Tuesday Vice President Kamala Harris was seen wearing two face masks while receiving her second COVID-19 vaccine shot. During last Wednesday's presidential inauguration, several attendees were seen wearing double masks, including poet Amanda Gorman and Pete Buttigieg, Biden’s Transportation Secretary nominee.

Since the beginning of the pandemic wearing a face mask has been recommended by the CDC to prevent passing on the COVID-19 virus by preventing respiratory droplets from spreading, but the CDC has not yet released an official statement on the use of wearing two face masks.