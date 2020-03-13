Exposure to coronavirus closes New Haven and Stratford Public Schools

The schools will remain closed for the next 14 to 17 days.

A number of cities and towns are suspending class due to rising concerns about the Coronavirus. New Haven and Stratford have had students who may have come in contact with someone infected with the virus.

"It wasn’t a matter of if, it was a matter of when and when is now," said Stratford health Director Andrea Boissevain.

A student at Wilcoxson Elementary School in Stratford has tested positive for COVID-19. That student had come in contact with someone who also tested positive for the illness.

"It soon became very clear that even though we don’t have any other symptomology in the district that it was best for prevention in an abundance of caution to cancel school," said Superintendent of Schools Janet Robinson.

The schools will remain closed for the next 14 to 17 days. Students and staff of Wilcoxson school are asked to self-monitor themselves for symptoms in the coming days. The infected student is at home recovering.

"Wash your hands like mom said, wash your hands and when you’re done do it again," said Boissevain.

New Haven announced the indefinite closure of all public schools. Officials say an adult female presumed to have COVID-19 had limited contact with Nathan Hale School individuals.

The Board of Education held an emergency meeting Thursday night to discuss plans going forward. They said teachers are putting together distant supplemental learning materials for all students either online or with handouts. They are also working out the logistics on how to keep students fed while school is out.

"About 39 of our school sites will be used so that parents can get breakfast and lunch for their students," said Ilene Tracey the New Haven Interim Superintendent of Schools

For parents who find themselves unexpectedly taking care of their kids, officials at Save the Children say keeping their routine, remaining active and involving them in your plans is important to lower both parent's and children's anxiety.

"If you go through the schedule with your kids at the beginning of the day like OK, mom’s going to be on this work call while you read this book and then I’ll get off so they kind of know what to expect," said Negin Janati.

Governor Ned Lamont has lifted the required 180-day school year requirement to allow schools flexibility.

If you feel you have symptoms call your doctor before seeking treatment to help healthcare providers manage exposure.