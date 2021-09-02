Extra food benefits expected Feb. 18 for 117,000 households

To date, more than $197 million in emergency food benefits have been disbursed over the past 10 months to Connecticut households.

CONNECTICUT, USA — About 117,000 Connecticut households are poised to receive additional food benefits on Feb. 18, the state Department of Social Services announced Tuesday.

DSS said it will provide $19 million in Emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance benefits to more than half of SNAP-eligible households in the state.

To date, more than $197 million in emergency food benefits have been disbursed over the past 10 months to Connecticut households.

The extra food benefits will be provided to households not currently receiving the maximum level of benefits allowed for the size. Now, all households enrolled in SNAP will receive the maximum food benefit.