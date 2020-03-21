x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (3) »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

coronavirus

FAA lifts brief suspension of flights to NYC, Philly

In an alert posted Saturday, the agency advised air traffic controllers to "stop all departures" to Kennedy, LaGuardia, Newark and other airports in the region.
Credit: AP
A screen displays a message thanking health care workers during the coronavirus outbreak, in a sparsely populated Times Square, Friday, March 20, 2020, in New York. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is ordering all workers in non-essential businesses to stay home and banning non-essential gatherings statewide. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted a brief suspension of flights to New York City-area airports because of coronavirus-related staffing issues at a regional air-traffic control center.

In an alert posted online Saturday, the agency advised air traffic controllers to "stop all departures" to Kennedy, LaGuardia, Newark and other airports in the region.

The directive also affected Philadelphia International Airport.

The halt was lifted after about 30 minutes. Initially air traffic controllers were warned it could last several hours.