FAA to award over $30M in aid to CT airports in response to coronavirus

The funding will allow airport operations to continue, while replacing lost revenue due to the decline in passenger traffic, caused by coronavirus.

U.S. Department of Transportation officials announced Tuesday that the FAA will award funding to Connecticut airports to help respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

According to a release, $30,344,477 in airport aid will go to 11 airports in the state -- that includes commercial service airports, reliever airports and some public-owned general aviation airports.

The grant funding is part of the Trump Administration’s newly created Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program, officials.

“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said.

According to officials, the funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.

“Thank you to the dedicated men and women from the FAA’s Office of Airports for creating an entirely new program in record time to assist airport sponsors in desperate need of these funds,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson.

The CT airports to receive funding are as follows:

Bradley International

Igor I Sikorsky Memorial

Danbury Municipal

Danielson

Groton-New London

Hartford-Brainard

Meriden Markham Municipal

Tweed-New Haven

Waterbury-Oxford

Robertson Field

Windham

Click here to see an interactive map of the state's airports, along with those receiving the FAA funding across the country.

The FAA says airport sponsors are encouraged to spend the grant funds immediately to help minimize any adverse impact from the current public health emergency.