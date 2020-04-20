Face covering executive order goes into effect Monday night

If you're out in public and can't social distance, you'll be required to wear a face covering.

Starting tonight, state residents will be required to wear face masks or face coverings while out in public.

The executive order goes into effect today at 8 p.m.

If you’re going to be out in the public like a grocery store or taking mass transit, and can't properly social distance, then you will be required to wear a cloth face covering.

This could be a cloth mask, a bandana.

The order was put in place as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19.

An attorney out of Stamford is suing Governor Lamont over this new executive order.

The attorney says the order is unconstitutional and violates people’s rights and freedoms.