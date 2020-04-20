x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

coronavirus

Face covering executive order goes into effect Monday night

If you're out in public and can't social distance, you'll be required to wear a face covering.

Starting tonight, state residents will be required to wear face masks or face coverings while out in public.

The executive order goes into effect today at 8 p.m.

If you’re going to be out in the public like a  grocery store or taking mass transit, and can't properly social distance, then you will be required to wear a cloth face covering.

This could be a cloth mask, a bandana.

The order was put in place as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19.

An attorney out of Stamford is suing Governor Lamont over this new executive order.

The attorney says the order is unconstitutional and violates people’s rights and freedoms.

A spokesperson for the governor declined to comment.