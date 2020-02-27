Facebook bans ads with false claims about new virus

Ads guaranteeing a cure are among those banned.

SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook says it is banning ads that make false claims about products tied to the new coronavirus.

The company says it is removing ads that feature a product and imply a limited supply, thus creating a false sense of urgency in their mention of coronavirus.

Ads that guarantee a cure or prevention are also banned. For instance, Facebook says ads for face masks that claim the products are 100% guaranteed to prevent the spread of the virus are not allowed.

The ban went into effect this week.