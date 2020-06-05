Fairfield police drone usage captures the attention of the ACLU of CT

With their public beaches now reopened in Fairfield, their police department is now using its eye in the sky.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — FAIRFIELD - Drone usage has been very controversial in many facets of our lives, including policing.

And, with their public beaches now reopened in Fairfield, their police department is now using its eye in the sky.

"We were one of the first towns I believe to open up their beaches and open spaces and one of our concerns was that we were going to get inundated with people from outside of the town of Fairfield that we’re going to come in to use the beaches," said Capt. Robert Kalamaras of the Fairfield Police Department.

So, last weekend, they put their drones up to start monitoring beaches, adjoining parking lots and town parks to make sure folks were complying with social distancing guidelines.

"We wanted to be able to identify those areas and then allocate our resources appropriately," Kalamaras said.

"I can see that it could be useful in this particular instance, but, there’s a little bit of an issue about privacy," said Linda Builter of Fairfield.

"I think it’s wonderful," said Fairfield resident Janice Frost. "I think they are doing a phenomenal job and we should all listen whatever the police want and we should comply."

The American Civil Liberties Union acknowledges social distancing is an important part of reopening Connecticut.

"But, it’s important whatever the government does, whether it be the state or municipalities, in response to COVID-19, it be grounded in science and public health and not be punitive," said

David McGuire, the Executive Director of the ACLU of Connecticut.

Fairfield Police says they will not use their drones for the purpose of making COVID-19 related arrests.

"This (drone) was used similar to a helicopter where we just fly over and observe areas that need attention and that’s our primary objective," said Kalamaras.

"The technologies that are used now to combat COVID are arguably needed for this crisis, but should not be something moving forward forever," McGuire countered.