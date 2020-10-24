Fairfield pub fined for violating COVID-19 restrictions

Police say they and the Health Department saw the Brickyard Pub violating gathering size violations and patrons inside were not wearing masks.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — The owner of the Brickyard Pub has been fined for violating COVID-19 gathering size restrictions and face-covering guidelines.

Police say they received numerous complaints regarding the violations of the pub including complaints of people being too loud, people not wearing their face masks, and crowds exceeding the occupant capacity.

Officers and Health Department officers went to the pub on late Friday night on October 23, to see about 50 people standing outside of the building.

Due to CT's COVID-19 restrictions, the pub was only allowed to have 75% capacity or 112 people at the most in the bar. The normal capacity is 150 people. Police say the crowd had more than 112 people and most were gathered at the bar not wearing a mask.

Health Officials ordered the Brickyard Pub to be closed until October 26.

The owner of the pub, Easton resident Jennifer Wilson, was fined for not complying with a face cover violation under Executive Order no. 70. She was also fined for a gathering violation.

Police urged residents to listen to the social distance recommendations and to "do your part" in the battle against COVID-19. The added they will continue to work with town health officials to find and enforce public health violations.