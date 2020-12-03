Fairfield Public Schools to close Friday, stay closed until further notice

The SAT at Fairfield Ludlowe is also postponed

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Superintendent Mike Cummings announced Thursday that Fairfield Public Schools will close Friday. They will remain closed until further notice.

The closure comes amid coronavirus concerns across the state.

A fourth case has recently been confirmed in Stamford. At this time, there are no confirmed cases of the virus in Fairfield.

Officials said public health authorities advised the precautionary measures.

The schools will implement distance learning, and until then, said that each day will be treated as a snow-day, and will make up the days at the end of the year.