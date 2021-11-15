12 CT residents complain of receiving false COVID-19 contract tracing calls

The calls did not come from state health officials.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A dozen state residents said they received calls from an agency that told them they had contact with someone with COVID-19, however, those calls were not made by anyone with the state.

Officials from the Fairfield Health Department said the Connecticut Department of Public Health received 12 calls from Connecticut residents who were instructed to call them regarding an exposure to COVID-19 that occurred on Nov. 2 and 3.

None of the callers were residents of Fairfield or had spent time in Fairfield. In addition, none of them were in the DPH ContaCT system.

"The residents all reported receiving a live call from 800-319-7802 telling them that they had been exposed and to call the main number for the Fairfield Health Department to complete their contact tracing—there was no personal information requested," officials in a press release. "The phone number does not accept incoming calls and an internet search indicates that this number has been associated with similar notifications/scams in the past."

DPH confirmed the messages did not come from in its systems and the sources of these calls cannot be traced. The DPH team is contacting other local health department contact tracing leads to see if they have received similar calls.

"Connecticut residents are reminded that contact tracers from the local and state health department will be in touch with you if you test positive for COVID-19 or were exposed to someone with COVID-19. You will see CT COVID TRACE or the number for your local health department on your caller ID. It is very important that you answer the call," said officials.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.