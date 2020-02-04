'Family Meal' spreads some spirit in Simsbury

The Family Meal effort began last Tuesday when Millwrights put out 50 meals for restaurant workers in need, this week that number grew to about 80 meals.

SIMSBURY, Conn. — With so many restaurant workers laid off and dealing with the effects of COVID-19, Chef Tyler Anderson the owner of Millwrights in Simsbury has gone into the kitchen to help out those who are out of work. Anderson has taken the industry idea of the “Family Meal” and expanded it.

Once a week Anderson, and the small staff he still has at Millwrights, make a high end “grab and go” meals for any out of work restaurant employee who wants one.

“Our industry needs it so we’re helping our industry,” Anderson said.

The Family Meal effort began last Tuesday when Millwrights put out 50 meals for restaurant workers in need, this week that number grew to about 80 meals.

Anderson is hoping more restaurants follow the model he is setting — already Bricco in West Hartford has joined the fray to help restaurant employees.

“Any restauranteur can do this,” Anderson said. He added that breaking bread, even from a distance, keeps the restaurant community together; “To be able to get food from restaurants still adds a little brightness to their day and maybe makes them smile a little bit.”