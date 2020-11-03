Fares and lines drop significantly for travelers

If you were looking to travel now might be your chance, airlines dropping their fares significantly.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — As spring break season is set to begin, the airline industry taking a major hit due to fears of the coronavirus.

If you were looking to travel now might be your chance, airlines dropping their fares significantly trying to entice travelers but few people taking them up on their offer.

A few determined travelers showed up at Bradley International Airport Wednesday, not letting the coronavirus ruin their vacations.

“It’s like the flu we all had the flu last week, so we’ve got antibacterial wipes and we’re heading out,” said Sheila Sokolski of Avon.

Airlines taking a major hit, dropping prices drastically, hoping to entice people to fly.

At Spirit, a direct flight to Tampa from Bradley will cost you just $43 currently if you go next week. Short lines were a benefit, for those who were flying regardless.

“I was scared at first, we almost canceled our trip. We talked about it, but you can’t stay home and not live, you have to go on vacation. That’s how I feel, you still have to live your life, you can’t just sit back,” said Karen Orazietti and James Guardiano, who was heading to Florida.

The airlines taking extra precautions to sanitize the aircraft. Some of those airlines on allowing you to change or cancel your flight without paying a fee. Other airlines just monitoring the situation at this time.

Still, some passengers decided they take their chance.

“ I have mixed feelings about it we have our wipes, hand sanitizer and we’re just going to be extra careful,” said Heidi Huminski of Southbury.