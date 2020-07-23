Federal unemployment programs start to come to an end as Lamont reveals new workforce development program

A second federal relief package won't be passed until at least the middle of August.

Federal lawmakers warn another relief package will not come this month as some programs come to an end.

The state is waiting on the federal government to make a move as federal programs like the extra $600 weekly unemployment benefits come to a close.

"It probably won't be the full $600, but I think they are going to supplement the unemployment just given the nature of the pandemic and the high unemployment rates," says Governor Ned Lamont.

Democrats are looking to extend the $600 federal weekly unemployment benefits ending on July 25th through January 2021. Republicans want to lessen that amount because many workers make more on unemployment than if they were to reclaim their jobs.

"What I'm concerned about is as we get to the end of July the PPP programs are running out, we've extended no eviction for a period of time, but a lot of the other support we got from the federal government starts to wither off and people are going to have to figure it out," says Governor Lamont. "That's why, to me, getting people back to work has been so important and I think the feds will be there to help us out a little bit longer. But, in the meantime let's do what we can on our own."

In Connecticut, more than 11,500 people filed new claims the week ending July 18.

That's 1,600 more claims than the week prior.

Connecticut's newly created Workforce Development Unit would create curriculum for schools and community colleges that is aligned with the needs of employers in the state for the future of job stability.

The unit predicts that 70% of jobs will require some sort of credentialing in the next two years.

"We need to build a workforce system that enables students to earn these credentials as they go through and really develop lifelong learners," says Kelli Vallieres, Connecticut Workforce Development Unit's executive director.