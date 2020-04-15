Field hospital for recovering coronavirus patients to be built at CCSU

Hartford HealthCare announced the hospital, built in partnership with the National Guard, will have 200 beds.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford HealthCare officials announced Wednesday that an additional field hospital would be built in Connecticut to help patients recovering from COVID-19, in the event of a surge.

"This Thursday, at the Central Connecticut State University, we're building a 200-bed hospital, in partnership with the National Guard," said Jeffrey Flaks, CEO of Hartford HealthCare.

Last week, the Connecticut National Guard converted the Connecticut Convention Center in downtown Hartford into a field hospital.

The space has more than 600 beds and will be staffed by more than 1,000 employees from divisions across the Hartford HealthCare system, Flaks announced.

"It's about being ready. It's about being prepared. It's about ensuring that we have the right capabilities in place for anything that we could forecast and imagine," Flaks said. "At this point, we likely will not be using the hospital in the immediate day or next several days, but as this crisis continues to evolve this becomes an important point of flexibility for us."

Flaks recognized the work being done by local and state leaders, as well as members of the National Guard.

"Just imagine building a 646-bed hospital in 7 hours," Flaks said. "It tells you the amount of coordination and alignment we have to have."

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin was also on hand at Wednesday's briefing and said now is not the time to ease restrictions.

Bronin said we're still right in the middle of this.

"Connecticut, Hartford and the Hartford-region are continuing to see an increase in cases on a daily basis," Bronin said. "We're also continuing to see an increase in fatalities, and my heart goes out to every family affected by this virus."

According to Mayor Bronin, Connecticut can't become complacent.

Hospital systems are expanding hospital bed capacity, acquiring more ventilators, making sure that they have the staffing in place and that their staff are protected and cared for, all while building partnerships with others to make all that possible.

"We all have a role to play, every single one of us," Bronin said while outlining how residents can assist health professionals who are doing everything they can to prepare. "The most important things we can do are still the simplest things."

Hartford's mayor urged people to continue to take social distancing seriously and to wear a mask when in a public place.

"It's for your own safety and your own health, and the health of your family and your loved ones," he said. "It's also for the health and safety of all of those people who are out there putting themselves at risk, doing their job for the sake of the rest of us."

Mayor Bronin echoed other Hartford HealthCare officials who lauded the work of Connecticut National Guard. Captain Dave Pytlik, the Public Affairs Officer for the CT National Guard, said he and others are honored to be a part of this effort.