Finding new ways to celebrate Easter in Connecticut

CROMWELL, Conn. — Social distancing is still important, even on a holiday, so towns in Connecticut found new ways to help kids celebrate Easter. The Cromwell police and fire departments brought the Easter Bunny right to children’s houses.

“We wanted to bring a little happiness and joy to people and a couple of people came up with the idea of doing an Easter run,” said Chief Denise Lamontagne of the Cromwell Police Department.

The bunny drove around in a police cruiser saying hello from a safe distance.

“We want to connect with the families here in town. We like doing things like this, to show our support of the town while they also know that we’re here to help them,” said Lamontagne.

In Montville, the Chesterfield Fire Company helped put together a drive-by Easter egg hunt.

“It’s been incredible the goal was far less than where we’re at now and the outpouring from the town has been fantastic,” said Steven Frischling, the public information officer for the Chesterfield Fire Company.

More than 100 different families and businesses in town decorated an Easter egg and put it on their doors or windows for people to find. The idea, came straight from the bunny himself.

“Basically the Easter Bunny’s logistics team called us, said can you help us out. How can we refuse the Easter Bunny?” said Frischling.

However I t was the community coming together that made it all happen.

“We’re glad the police station has it, another fire company in town has it, Town Hall has it, small businesses have it, you really couldn’t ask for a better representation of the town to get the kids out and give them a smile,” said Frischling.