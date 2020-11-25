Fines increase to $10,000 for CT business who violate COVID-19 rules

The order goes into effect at 12:01 AM Thursday, November 26.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Governor Ned Lamont signed an executive order Tuesday increasing the amount CT business can be fined for violating the COVID-19 sector rules and capacity limited. Businesses can now be fined $10,000 per violation.

The order goes into effect at 12:01 AM Thursday, November 26. Lamont says the action was taken in response after receiving feedback from municipal leaders, public health officials, and people from within the business community.

“The sector rules and capacity limits we’ve implemented are intended to mitigate the spread of this disease to the greatest extent possible,” Governor Lamont said. “While the overwhelming majority of businesses in Connecticut have shown an incredible amount of leadership and have been fantastic partners in this front, we have seen a small number of businesses in flagrant violation of these public health rules, and that’s all you need to cause a super-spreading event that leads to a large number of cases and hospitalizations.

“Increasing compliance with the protocols we’ve already enacted is an important responsibility in keeping our communities safe. We want to do everything we can to mitigate the further spread of this virus while avoiding the implementation of more restrictions or lockdowns on our already hard-hit economy and small businesses.”

The original fine for restaurants was $500. The fines can be issued by local health directors or municipal designees with help from the police.

Connecticut's other COVID-19 violation fines include $500 for organizing an even over capacity limits, $250 for attending an event over capacity limits, and $100 for failing to wear a face mask or covering when in public.

“Particularly as we approach Black Friday and the start of the holiday shopping season, we want to stress the importance of following public health protocols to protect both customers and workers,” Governor Lamont said. “Working together, we can get the spread of COVID-19 under control while mitigating the impact that it is having on our economy.”