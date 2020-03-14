First coronavirus death reported in New York State

The patient was an 82-year-old woman from Manhattan who had underlying health conditions.

New York State has reported its first death from the new coronavirus.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that the patient was an 82-year-old woman with emphysema who died at a hospital in New York City. She died on Friday.

More than 500 New Yorkers have been diagnosed so far with COVID-19, the new illness that has sickened people around the globe.

The governor said of the 524 cases confirmed as of Saturday, just over 20-percent of those who were diagnosed are currently hospitalized. That number increased by 100 patients since Friday.

Governor Cuomo said the state did 700 tests.

"The number of positive cases is more a function of the number of tests we're taking," said Cuomo. "The more tests we take, the more that number will go up. Nobody believes there's only 500 cases of coronavirus in New York today. We believe there are thousands of people who have coronavirus, maybe tens of thousands. We believe there are thousands of people, maybe tens of thousands who have had coronavirus and have resolved that never knew they had it. So the 524 cases doesn't mean there are 524 positive people. It means the testing capacity is going up."