First COVID-19 positive isolation nursing home to open in Meriden

According to Apple Rehab, its Westfield-Meriden facility that closed in November due to financial difficulties, will reopen to house the patients.

MERIDEN, Conn. — Apple Rehab officials took to Facebook to announce it is opening Connecticut's first coronavirus positive isolation nursing home in Meriden.

"We’re building a team of the best of the best to beat this virus," officials said in the Facebook post.

According to Apple Rehab, its Westfield-Meriden facility that closed in November due to financial difficulties, will reopen to house the patients.

Officials are looking for help to join their team.

"Our staff will have the best protection and training with pay to match," they said.

Interested individuals can send a resume to careers@apple-rehab.com and schedule a virtual interview.