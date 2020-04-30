First COVID-19 related death reported at CT psychiatric facility

According to officials, the individual was a patient at Connecticut Valley Hospital. They died at an acute care hospital Wednesday after being transferred briefly.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The CT Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services reported Thursday that a patient at one of the state’s inpatient psychiatric facilities has died due to complications related to the coronavirus.

According to a release, the individual was a patient at Connecticut Valley Hospital.

They were transferred to an acute care hospital where they died Wednesday after a brief hospitalization.

Officials say this is the first patient death that has involved an individual that had been an in-patient in a DMHAS-operated psychiatric hospital.

“Sadly, we are not immune to the devastation of coronavirus," Commissioner Miriam Delphin-Rittmon said. "The family and health care providers of this patient are in our thoughts and prayers as they deal with the devastating loss of their loved one. We will provide support to the family in any way possible”

Due to patient privacy laws, no other information could be released at this time.

DHMAS officials say a total of 51 in-patients have tested positive for coronavirus. 57 staff members were infected, they reported.

According to a release, 9 patients at Connecticut Valley Hospital and 8 patients at Whiting Forensic Hospital have recovered from the virus to date.

22 staff members have provided medical documentation showing they have recovered from COVID-19, allowing them to return safely to work.