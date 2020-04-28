First dog believed to test positive for coronavirus in U.S.

Winston, a pug out of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, was included in a Duke study after three family members tested positive for coronavirus.

NORFOLK, Va. — We told you about the Himalayan tigers at the Bronx Zoo testing positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago. At the time, doctors believed the chances were low for domestic pets to become infected.

However, two pet cats in New York tested positive for the virus six days ago. And on Tuesday, the first domestic dog testing positive for the virus according to researchers at Duke University.

Winston, a pug out of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, was included in a Duke study after three family members tested positive for coronavirus.

The dog showed minor symptoms -- the family reportedly heard him make gagging sounds and refusing to eat -- before recovering after a few days.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still maintains there is no evidence that pets play a role in spreading the virus. But there is also little evidence that tells us how serious the virus can be to our four-legged friends, so the CDC advises to practice social distancing guidelines with them.

