Watch Live @ 6PM | First meeting of the Governor’s COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Group

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont will participate in the first meeting of his COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Group Thursday evening.
At 6 p.m., watch Lamont deliver welcoming remarks. FOX61 will be streaming the meeting in this page and on our Facebook page.
According to officials, the Governor’s COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Group advises the governor on preparations for a COVID-19 vaccine, including the optimization of a statewide vaccine distribution strategy, and communicating critical medical information about the vaccine with the state’s residents.
Lamont also said the group will report to the federal government the state's plans for what it will do when a vaccine is available.
Connecticut Department of Public Health staff will lead the group, while many other health professionals and community partners throughout the state also serve on the main advisory group.
The group includes:
- Co-Chair: Dr. Deidre Gifford, Acting Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Public Health
- Co-Chair: Dr. Reginald J. Eadie, President and CEO of Trinity Health of New England
- Mary Daugherty Abrams, State Senator (D-Meriden, Middlefield, Rockfall, Middletown, Cheshire)
- Jessica Abrantes-Figueiredo, Chief of Infectious Diseases for Saint Francis Hospital
- Stephen Civitelli, Director of Health for the Wallingford Health Department
- Chris DiPentima, President and CEO of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association
- Josh Elliott, State Representative (D-Hamden)
- Tekisha Dwan Everette, Executive Director of Health Equity Connecticut
- Keith Grant, Senior System Director for Infection Prevention for Hartford HealthCare
- Eileen Healy, Executive Director of Independence Northwest for the Connecticut Cross-Disability Lifespan Alliance and Chair of the Connecticut Association of Centers for Independent Living
- Derrick Holloway, Pastor of First Calvary Baptist Church
- Sal Luciano, President of the Connecticut AFL-CIO
- Richard Martinello, Medical Director of Infection Prevention for Yale New Haven Hospital and Yale New Haven Health
- Mag Morelli, President of LeadingAge Connecticut
- Nichelle Mullins, President and CEO of Charter Oak Health Center
- William Petit, State Representative (R-New Britain, Plainville)
- Jason Schwartz, Assistant Professor at the Yale School of Public Health
- Milagrosa Seguinot, President of the Connecticut Community Health Workers Association
- Michelle Seagull, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection
- Heather Somers, State Senator (R-Griswold, Groton, North Stonington, Plainfield, Preston, Sterling, Stonington, Voluntown)