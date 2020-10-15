Watch Live @ 6PM | First meeting of the Governor’s COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Group

The group advises the governor on preparations for a COVID-19 vaccine, optimizes a statewide distribution strategy, and communicates critical info with residents.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont will participate in the first meeting of his COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Group Thursday evening.

At 6 p.m., watch Lamont deliver welcoming remarks. FOX61 will be streaming the meeting in this page and on our Facebook page.

According to officials, the Governor’s COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Group advises the governor on preparations for a COVID-19 vaccine, including the optimization of a statewide vaccine distribution strategy, and communicating critical medical information about the vaccine with the state’s residents.

Lamont also said the group will report to the federal government the state's plans for what it will do when a vaccine is available.

Connecticut Department of Public Health staff will lead the group, while many other health professionals and community partners throughout the state also serve on the main advisory group.

The group includes: