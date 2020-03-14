First positive case of coronavirus confirmed in Norwalk resident

According to a officials, the case involves a male in his 40s.

Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling announced Saturday the first positive case of coronavirus in a Norwalk resident.

Rilling was joined for a press conference at City Hall by Norwalk Director of Health Deanna D’Amore and State Senator Bob Duff.

According to a officials, the case involves a male in his 40s.

Officials say the resident has been in contact with health officials. No further details about him could be provided.

This now brings the number of COVID-19 cases in Connecticut to 14.

“We certainly knew this was coming," Mayor Rilling said. "The virus is here, and as the health experts have told us, the numbers will rise as more people are tested."