First positive test of COVID-19 confirmed in New London County

The individual is a 44-year-old East Lyme resident, officials said in a release.

EAST LYME, Conn — The Ledge Light Health District announced Friday that the first positive case of COVID-19 in New London County has been confirmed by the Connecticut DPH.

The individual is a 44-year-old East Lyme resident, officials said in a release.

"Positive cases of COVID-19 within our jurisdiction have been expected, as community transmission of the virus continues to occur in Connecticut," LLHD Director of Health, Stephen Mansfield said. "LLHD staff will assure that all appropriate CDC protocols regarding positive cases and potential contacts are followed."

LLHD joins state and federal health and government officials in urging social distancing to slow down the spread of coronavirus.

The New London County Health District says it continues to work with local and state partners to prepare for widespread community transmission of COVID-19.