Flags ordered at half-staff in remembrance of the 500,000 lost to COVID-19

“This is an incredibly tragic period in history as this global pandemic has taken the lives of so many mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, friends, and loved ones,” Governor Lamont said. “My heart is with everyone who has lost somebody they love. I urge every resident of Connecticut to take some time and say a prayer for the lives we’ve lost, and for those who are currently battling this disease.”

“This is an unimaginable milestone we had hoped to never reach — 500,000 American lives lost to the COVID-19 pandemic, including 7,562 residents here in Connecticut,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said. “My family, like countless families across the state and across the country, have felt the pain and anguish that comes with the devastating loss of a loved one, friend, neighbor, or co-worker. I send my deepest sympathies to all who have lost someone to this virus. Let us honor their memories by recommitting ourselves to protecting the health and safety of one another. Please help us save lives by wearing a mask, staying safe while staying at home, and getting vaccinated when eligible.”