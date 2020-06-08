Florida rescinds quarantine mandate for Connecticut travelers

Travelers from Florida to Connecticut will still have to quarantine or isolate for 14 days however.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has rescinded an order requiring people traveling from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to the Sunshine State to quarantine or isolate for 14 days.

The order signed by DeSantis and made public Thursday also eliminated detailed requirements for when restaurant employees should be kept from reporting to work because of coronavirus concerns.

DeSantis' latest order rescinded a mandate issued in March that people must quarantine upon arriving in Florida if they had come from the New York area, which at the time was the epicenter of the pandemic.