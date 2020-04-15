Follow these tips when using Instacart to shop for groceries

We talked to Instacart shoppers about tips to make sure your order is accepted, and then delivered, with what you need.

ATLANTA — Demand for grocery delivery though Instacart right now is 300 percent higher than it was last year.

With so many orders being placed, there are things you need to know before you place yours.

1. Complete your shopping list before you order.

Calling in new items while they’re at the store adds more work for the shopper but no additional money.

2. Remember to tip, but don’t be a tip baiter.

This happens when a customer puts down a large tip to lure in a shopper to accept the job, then changes or erases that tip after their groceries are delivered. Erasing your tip after you get your groceries takes money away from your shopper.

3. Pick substitutions.

Know that random items could be out of stock. So, pick substitutions on the order on the front end to save your shopper time and get your delivery faster.

Also, if you want your order to be even picked up in the first place, don’t overload your order with items you know are likely to be out of stock, like disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer and toilet paper.

4. Have patience.

These shoppers have tons of orders coming in. Keep in mind, they are putting themselves at risk out there, getting your groceries, while you stay home.